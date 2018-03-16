Critics of Cambodia's Hun Sen refuse to be silenced in Australia

SYDNEY: From the safety of suburban Australia, Bou Rachna recalls the hours before her husband Kem Ley, a prominent Cambodian political analyst, was shot dead at a Phnom Penh gas station in a 2016 killing that rattled the nation.

They had just finished breakfast together when he left to meet some students for a chat over coffee. She received a call soon after, informing her that he had been gunned down in broad daylight.

"He never did anything for himself," Bou Rachna told AFP of her late husband. "He did everything for Cambodia, so that it could have freedom, real democracy, independent courts and respect for human rights."

While Australia granted asylum to Kem Ley's family, it also struck a controversial deal with Hun Sen's government to take in a small number of refugees refused Australian asylum in exchange for $55 million in aid. (Photo: AFP/Mark Peterson)

She and her five children arrived in Australia last month where they were granted asylum after hiding for more than a year in Thailand.

But reminders of the violence that felled Kem Ley have followed them, with death threats mailed to the family ahead of a visit to Sydney by Cambodia's strongman leader Hun Sen for a special Australia-ASEAN summit this week.

Australia's hosting of the summit, which will focus on economic ties and counter-terrorism cooperation, is not without controversy.

Critics say Canberra has a patchy record on rights in Southeast Asia with Human Rights Watch warning that the government should not "dance with dictators".

While Australia granted asylum to Kem Ley's family, it also struck a controversial deal with Hun Sen's government to take in a small number of refugees refused Australian asylum in exchange for US$55 million in aid.

Despite the death threats, Bou Rachna is determined to speak out from her new home, and believes her husband was silenced for his criticism of the Cambodian regime.

Little-known outside Cambodia, Kem Ley was a popular analyst and critic at home, who focused on corruption and land-grabbing that continues to plague the country.

He criticised politicians of all shades, often speaking to rural and urban Cambodians on Khmer-language radio.

CRACKDOWN INTENSIFIES



His brazen killing shocked the country, with tens of thousands attending funeral ceremonies and marching through the capital.

Unemployed former soldier Oeuth Ang admitted to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison last year, saying Kem Ley owed him US$3,000.

But many observers are sceptical, arguing the killing was politically motivated - a throwback to the 1990s and early 2000s when political assassinations in Cambodia were commonplace.

"I didn't accuse them, but the people in Cambodia know who the killer is behind Chuob Samlab," Rachna said, referring to a moniker given to Oeuth Ang during his years as a soldier, which in Khmer means "meet to kill".

Hun Sen's government has long denied involvement, but for many Cambodians Ley has become the face of resistance against mounting oppression in the country.

The Cambodian strongman, one of the world's longest serving leaders, has recently intensified a crackdown on the press, civil society and the only credible opposition, which was disbanded following a court ruling last November after its leader was arrested on treason charges.

In response, the United States and some European countries reduced aid commitments and put travel restrictions on senior officials and Hun Sen's family, although China is increasingly filling that void.

"All Hun Sen does is he gets up and he is looking for ways to crush somebody," Cambodian-Australian Victoria state parliamentarian Hong Lim told AFP.

Cambodian-Australian Victoria state parliamentarian Hong Lim Lim has long been critical of Hun Sen's regime and has been threatened with violence if he returns to Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/Mark Peterson)

Lim has long been critical of the regime and has been threatened with violence if he returns to Cambodia.

Hun Sen, a Khmer Rouge defector who has ruled the country for 33 years, is due to meet Turnbull during his visit.

Lim believes Canberra has not done enough to condemn rights abuses in Cambodia, claiming it compromised its values when it agreed to the refugee deal.

"We don't seem to get the message that we have stooped so low, working with this hideous regime and then trying to secure people to go to that country," he said. "We Australians are better than that."

THREAT TO BEAT PROTESTERS



Hun Sen is expected to be confronted by hundreds of protesters in Sydney, where there is a sizeable population of Cambodian refugees who fled the Khmer Rouge in the 1970s.

Ahead of the regional summit, he sparked a storm by reportedly threatening to "beat" any demonstrators and warned he would "shame" Australia and block the release of a joint communique if he was embarrassed in any way.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said it had made clear to its Cambodian counterparts "that Australia supports freedom of expression and the right to protest, and that threats of violence on Australian soil are not acceptable".

They said Turnbull will raise rights abuses during the summit.

Phnom Penh said Canberra had taken Hun Sen's comments out of context.

Rachna plans to join the protests, but holds out little hope that justice will prevail for her husband, and fears she may never be able to return to Cambodia.

"We cannot return at this time unless there is a change in our Cambodia," she said.