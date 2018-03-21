Malaysian woman who escaped jail term for abusing maid misses appeal hearing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prosecutors are looking for a Malaysian woman who avoided a jail sentence for abusing her Indonesian domestic helper after she failed to show up in court for an appeals hearing seeking to deal her a harsher sentence.

On Mar 15, Rozita Mohamad Ali, who has become known by her honorific "Datin", was placed on a good behaviour bond for five years after pleading guilty to abusing Indonesian Suyanti Sutrinso, then 19, in 2016 with a kitchen knife, a steel mop, a clothes hanger, and an umbrella.

The woman suffered injuries to her head, hands, legs and internal organs, according to the Malay Mail Online.

The Attorney General's Chambers appealed Rozita's "lenient" sentence after it prompted outrage from Malaysians and human rights groups. Rozita could have faced up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine, and whipping, the news site reported, but both she and her bailor were not at the hearing on Wednesday (Mar 21).

The court has reportedly given the prosecution one week to track down Rozita and produce her and her bailor in court, setting Mar 29 for the sentencing review.

The prosecution told media that his team had made many attempts to find Rozita and her bailor, but was not able to locate them, with calls to the bailor’s mobile phone also going unanswered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rozita’s defence team had also reportedly informed the prosecution a day before the hearing that they were no longer representing her.