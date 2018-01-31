Five taken to hospital after drinking durian coffee mix in Penang

GEORGETOWN: Five people were admitted to a Penang hospital after drinking a type of instant durian coffee, said Malaysian health minister S Subramaniam on Wednesday (Jan 31).

The minister told reporters that the beverage was being promoted as "Durian White Coffee", and that samples of the mixture have been sent for analysis.

“If it is found that the coffee mixture contains prohibited items, we will announce the brand name and its manufacturer will be ordered to withdraw the product from the market," he said.



According to the Penang Health Department, the five people were brought in to Hospital Pulau Pinang between Jan 27 and Jan 30. Three have been discharged and two are still receiving treatment. Since then, no new cases have been reported nor deaths or any major complications.

Hospital director Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah Wan Mansor advised those experiencing the same symptoms to immediately seek treatment at the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdulah said the health ministry learnt about the incident after it went viral on social media.

In a Facebook post, he added that the Penang Health Department was probing the matter and advised the public to maintain hygiene and safety standards when consuming food and drink.



