Substance believed to be drugs found in durian coffee: Malaysian police

GEORGE TOWN: A substance believed to be drugs was found in sachets of the instant durian coffee which landed five people in a Penang hospital late last month, Malaysian police said on Friday (Feb 2).



Samples of the coffee mixture were sent to the state's food safety and quality lab for tests following the incident, said George Town police chief Anuar Omar.

"The samples were also sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis," he said, as reported by The Star.



However, the authorities have yet to identify the type of drug that was found in the sachets of Mycafe Penang Durian White Coffee.

Two of the five people hospitalised were Nepalese security guards who lost consciousness on Tuesday after drinking the coffee, which they said were given to them by a female colleague.

It was their first time trying the durian flavoured four-in-one coffee.

“I became nauseous, had a headache and my body became very hot less than five minutes after drinking the coffee," said Sapkota Mangal Prasad.



“I was also convulsing as if I was having a fit before I lost consciousness and only regained consciousness when treated at the Penang Hospital,” the 45-year-old added.



PACKAGING TAMPERED WITH: MANUFACTURER

On Friday, manufacturer Mycafe said the coffee packaging taken from one of the victims was tampered with as it appeared different from the original and was heavier than usual.

It shared photos on Facebook showing the packaging taken from the victim weighing 54g, while Mycafe said the original product weighed 42g. The company has since filed a police report.

Packaging taken from one of the victims (left) and packet which Mycafe says is the original. (Photo: Facebook/Mycafe Penang Durian White Coffee)

"We wish to reiterate that we have given and shall continue to give full cooperation to all authorities in having this matter investigated and solved," said the manufacturer, adding that it is running its own lab tests on its product.



A day earlier, Mycafe defended the product, calling it "suitable for all" and insisting that the beverage complied with health and food safety requirements.

Checks by local reporters found that supermarkets in George Town were no longer stocking the coffee after the incident went viral on Facebook.

