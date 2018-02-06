Duterte orders stop to foreign explorations on Benham Rise undersea plateau

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a halt to all foreign-led maritime research activities in Benham Rise, a 25-million hectare undersea plateau, which the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf declared as part of Philippine territory in 2012.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 6) morning, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol quoted the president as saying that "the Philippine Rise is ours and any insinuation that it is open to everybody should end with this declaration".

Only Filipino scientists will be allowed to conduct researches and exploration in the area from now on.



Mr Duterte has also ordered the Department of Defence to deploy navy vessels, and the Philippine Air force to conduct fly-overs in the area.



Mr Pinol said the president’s orders follow a Chinese diplomat’s remarks that Benham Rise "does not belong to any country".



The move is a U-turn from the administration’s controversial decision last month, allowing China to conduct maritime scientific research in the resource-rich area this year.



A Palace spokesman defended that decision, saying Filipino scientists lacked the capital to conduct marine surveys themselves - a view disputed by local marine scientists and experts.



The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic resources, an agency under Mr Pinol’s department, had granted the permit to China. But it will now be barred from issuing similar permits in the future.



This would not have been the first time that China's research vessels have plied Benham Rise.



In 2016, Mr Duterte granted permission to China to "pass along" the Philippine territory, without the knowledge of the Departments of Foreign Affairs and National Defense.

