East Timor president dissolves parliament to hold new elections

DILI: East Timor President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres said on Friday he was dissolving parliament and would call new elections in a bid to end a prolonged political impasse in the tiny country since polls last year.

"The president believes that only the people can help solve the new challenges we face. Humbly, the president asks the people to vote again in fresh elections," Guterres told reporters in the presidential palace.

The president said the election date would be determined according to regulations in the constitution.

