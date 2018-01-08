EPL on RTM if Malaysian opposition wins election, says youth wing: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth wing of Malaysia’s opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan on Sunday (Jan 7) said it will broadcast top-level international sporting events on state broadcaster RTM if it wins the general election, local media reported.

These will include the telecast of Spanish La Liga and English Premier League (EPL) matches, according to proposals unveiled at its inaugural convention by the youth wing to attract young voters.

"As a Liverpool fan, I want everyone to witness the strength of this team,” said Pakatan Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad told The Malaysian Insight.

“The broadcast rights for major sports should be open to everyone and not just paid TV, such as Astro.”

But Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the cost of paying for EPL rights, among others, is done via a bidding process and will have to be borne by the taxpayer if such a plan comes to fruition.

“If it is given to RTM, who will pay for it? he reportedly said in a press conference.

“In the end, the people’s money is used. Say, you have to pay RM200 million (US$50 million) to have a broadcast, don’t tell me the money will be spent just like that?"

Malaysia's upcoming general election must be held by August this year.