Expect heavy rain in Malaysia for two weeks as monsoon season starts: MET

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET) warned members of the public of heavy rain, possible flash floods and strong winds during the monsoon transition period which began this week.

MET said in a statement on Monday (Mar 26) that the monsoon transitional phase would continue until mid-May.

"During this period, the country will experience wind which blows from various directions at low speeds.

"The normal weather during this period is heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds especially in the afternoon and early in the night,” the statement added.

Areas that will be affected more severely include the coastal areas of the east coast states and the interior of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah west coast and the western and central areas of Sarawak.

East coast states include Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

It said that thunderstorms together with heavy rain and strong wind could lead to flash floods and destruction of weak structures.

