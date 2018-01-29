Factory worker in Malaysia dies after head caught in paper grinding machine

GEORGETOWN: A factory worker was killed after his head was caught in a paper grinding machine that he was repairing in Simpang Ampat, a town in the Malaysian state of Penang, early on Sunday (Jan 28).

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Shafee Abdul Samad said Mr Tan Hong Seng, 52, was fixing the machine with his colleagues when the accident occurred at about 4.15am.

“The victim was believed to be removing a steel plate of the faulty machine before it started to run automatically. Subsequently, the man's head was caught inside the machine.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene due to serious head injuries,” Mr Shafee said.

Mr Shafee said fire and rescue department personnel took about 30 minutes to remove the victim's head from the machine.

The body was taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for a postmortem, he added.

Advertisement