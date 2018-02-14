Family killed in car-garbage truck collision in Malaysia

KULIM, Kedah: A married couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed in a head-on collision involving their car and a garbage truck in Bandar Baharu, Serdang, on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Azli Adzali, 45, Asimah Saari, 32, and their daughter, Nur Anis Umairah, died on the spot in the 11.30am crash.

It is understood that Asimah's father, Saari Man, 71, who was also in the Proton Satria Neo was seriously injured in the accident at Jalan Kampung Batu 12 Terap, and was warded at the Kulim Hospital.

Kulim police chief said the car skidded and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the truck. (Photo: Facebook)

Asimah's brother, Ishak, 33, said he received the distressing news about noon.

He said the last time he had met his brother-in-law was about 9am, when the latter had come to his house in Kilang Lama to borrow his Satria Neo.

"They (Azli's family) had lived in Keda Sungai Salleh and Azli came alone (in the morning) to borrow the car as they did not own one.

"We did not talk much as he (Azli) wanted to visit the family members of a relative who had passed away in Bandar Perda, near Penang," he told reporters at the Kulim Hospital‘s Forensics Unit.

Ishak said the bodies were expected to be buried at the Keda Sungai Salleh Mosque.

Kulim police chief Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said initial investigations revealed that the crash occurred when Azli’s car skidded and veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the truck.

