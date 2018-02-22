BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: A young father in Malaysia was charged on Wednesday (Feb 21) with the murder of his one-and-a-half-month-old baby girl last week.

Muhamad Firdaus Saidon, 22, allegedly caused the death of his daughter, Nurul Ain Umairah Muhammad, at their house in Bukit Tengah at 10.45am last Thursday.

Nurul is said to have died following suspected abuse, and a post-mortem revealed that she had a severe brain haemorrhage and multiple injuries on her body.



The baby girl, who was born on Dec 30 last year, died while on the way to hospital, the Star Online reported, adding that she had bruises and abrasion marks all over her body and bite marks on her arms.

There were also signs that her ribs and right arm had been fractured, and that her left hip also showed signs of recent fracture, said the report, adding that the baby's injuries were believed to have been caused by blunt objects.

Her father, a lorry driver, merely nodded in understanding when the charge was read to him before magistrate Muhamad Anas Mahadzir. No plea was recorded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His 22-year-old wife, who had been arrested with him, has been released on police bond and will appear as a witness during the trial, the New Straits Times reported.

The charge, under Section 302 of Malaysia's Penal Code, carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

The case will be heard again on Apr 19. Chemical and post-mortem reports will also be submitted then.