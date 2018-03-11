Fire at Pattaya nightspot rips through bars as tourists flee: Reports

PATTAYA: At least two tourists were sent to hospital as several people fled for their lives after a fire spread through Pattaya's Walking Street on Saturday (Mar 9), media reports said.

An explosion at around 10pm caused by an electrical fault set off the flames which destroyed several bars at the red light district packed with revellers, according to the Phuketgazette.

The two tourists were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, the DailyMail said.

Thaivisa News reported that the fire was brought under control in half an hour.

Dramatic footage of the fire circulating on social media showed people running away from the huge flames that engulfed the area, with screams heard in the background.







Advertisement

Advertisement



