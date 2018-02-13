Fire breaks out at Employees Provident Fund building in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Selangor: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced on Tuesday (Feb 13) that its Petaling Jaya office was temporarily closed until further notice due to a fire in the building.

"The EPF crisis response team is working closely with the fire and rescue department, who will ensure the fire does not spread to any other floors or surrounding areas," EPF said in a statement.

"As safety of customers and staff is our prime concern, total evacuation of the building has been taken, and office and counter services are closed until further notice."

It added that data integrity and members' savings had not been compromised.

Fire broke out at the EPF building on Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya on Tuesday, local media reported.

Photos and video circulating on messaging platforms and social media appeared to show the building engulfed in flames and thick smoke.

No casualties were reported and the blaze was brought under control, the Star Online reported, citing the fire and rescue department.

It added that the incident had caused bad traffic congestion and that police have cordoned off the road leading to Jalan Gasing to assist in firefighting efforts.

According to Twitter user Balthazar, the fire "spread within minutes" with smoke obscuring the top part of the building.