Fire destroys 41 motorcycles in Penang car park

BUTTERWORTH: Fire ripped through an open car park destroying forty-one motorcycles at a block of flats in Penang on Saturday (Mar 31).

Four cars which were parked beneath the Wisma Telaga Air building at Kampung Benggali were also damaged in the blaze.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Abdul Majid Osman said a fire engine from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene when the department was alerted to the incident at 2.52am.

“The motorcycles were completely destroyed while the four cars were partially damaged,”he said in a statement.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire and losses incurred were being investigated, he added.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said so far no witnesses have come forward and the area was not installed with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We appeal to witnesses with information about the fire to come forward to facilitate investigations," he said.