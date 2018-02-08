Floods force closure of 55 schools in Sarawak

KUCHING: The flood situation in the Malaysian state of Sarawak worsened on Thursday (Feb 8) with 55 schools forced to close until waters subside.

The closure involved 6,637 students, according to authorities.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the worsening flood situation had also affected 16 health clinics, with five of them forced to close operation.

The five clinics are Nanga Taroh Health Clinic in Mukah; Sungai Arip Health Clinic in Sibu, Ulu Teru Health Clinic in Miri and the Nanga Tau Health Clinic and Sangan Health Clinic in Bintulu, he said.

On the number of flood evacuees, he said there were 5,562 people, involving 1,682 families, at 32 relief centres in Samarahan, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Limbang.

Samarahan recorded the highest number of people affected by the floods, totalling 1,483 people, followed by Bintulu (1,321), Serian (1,227), Sibu (978), Limbang (453), Mukah (92) and Sarikei (eight).

