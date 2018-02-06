Foreign explorations on Benham Rise still possible despite Duterte order: Spokesman

MANILA: Despite Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's order to halt all foreign-led maritime research activities in Benham Rise, such activities can still go on as long as they are approved by the national security adviser, said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday (Dec 6).

At a press briefing, Roque, as cited by GMA News Online, said: "It's not really a ban. I guess it's just a directive that we want Filipinos to do it as much as possible, that we are reserving it for Filipinos."



Benham Rise is a 25-million hectare undersea plateau, which the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf declared as part of Philippine territory in 2012.

Rappler also cited Roque as saying that in future, foreign entities can still apply to conduct research there with the inter-agency technical working group and get "personal approval from the national security adviser".



Roque's comments came after Duterte said: "The Philippine Rise is ours and any insinuation that it is open to everybody should end with this declaration" at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

The order was shared by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol on Facebook on Tuesday morning.



Mr Duterte has also ordered the Department of Defence to deploy navy vessels, and the Philippine Airforce to conduct fly-overs in the area.



The move is a U-turn from the administration’s controversial decision last month, allowing China to conduct maritime scientific research in the resource-rich area this year.



A Palace spokesman defended that decision, saying Filipino scientists lacked the capital to conduct marine surveys themselves - a view disputed by local marine scientists and experts.



The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic resources, an agency under Mr Pinol’s department, had granted the permit to China. But it will now be barred from issuing similar permits in the future.



However, Roque also clarified that the research by the Chinese group has "concluded" and while 30 licenses given to foreign entities were revoked, the research conducted by these groups have also ended.

That was not have been the first time that China's research vessels have plied Benham Rise.



In 2016, Mr Duterte granted permission to China to "pass along" the Philippine territory, without the knowledge of the Departments of Foreign Affairs and National Defense.

