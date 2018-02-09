Former Cambodia opposition lawmaker Um Sam An loses court appeal for second time

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian Supreme Court on Friday (Feb 9) upheld the lower court's decision against a former opposition lawmaker charged over Facebook posts that criticised the government's demarcation of the country's border with Vietnam.



Supreme Court presiding judge Soeng Panhavuth rejected Um Sam An's appeal and upheld the Appeal Court’s decision as valid.

He ruled that the testimony by Sam An and his lawyer had no basis, a conclusion that the former lawmaker called unjust and evidence of the unfair trial he claimed to have received.

In October 2016, Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced Sam An to two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of 4 million riel (US$1,000) after he was charged with incitement to commit a felony and incitement to cause discrimination. His sentence was upheld on appeal in December that year.

Sam An was arrested in April 2016 after returning to Cambodia from the United States, where he had sought evidence that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government was using the wrong maps to demarcate the disputed border with Vietnam, ceding Cambodian territory in the process.

He repeatedly took to Facebook to accuse the government of using the wrong maps and ignored warnings that the comments could land him in prison. He was charged with inciting social disorder and inciting discrimination and found guilty despite never having his parliamentary immunity from prosecution stripped.

“It is injustice because I did not commit what I was charged with,” Sam An said as he was being escorted to a prison vehicle on Friday. “We already knew this hearing would not be fair. That’s why we didn’t want to participate.”

Speaking earlier in the court room, Sam An told the court that the police, prosecutor and the investigating and presiding judge had violated Article 5 of the criminal code and Article 80 of Cambodia’s constitution, which protect lawmakers.



He was arrested at a public place at midnight without doing anything considered as a red-handed crime, which was claimed by the police and the court, he said. He added that the charges were laid when he still had immunity, as a member of the National Assembly.



“A lawmaker has the right to express themselves. If you are a lawmaker but cannot express yourself, it is better to be an ordinary person,” he said.

Defence lawyer Choung Chou Ngy expressed his disappointment about the decision, saying it did not do justice to his client.

“The court did not clearly show that what images, activity or what words Mr Sam An posted on Facebook to really cause the chaos and incitement. The court did not give clear reasons. The court just made this conclusion that Mr Um Sam An caused incitement,” he said.

“By the law, there needs to be clear facts. What image, activity and written words the court based the decision on. There is none to base that on but they decided to sentence him.”

Border issues have long been a controversial topic between the national opposition and the government. A number of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) lawmakers and activists have been charged and sentenced for criticising the government over the issue.

Opposition Senator Hong Sok Hour was sentenced to seven years in prison in November 2016 for forging a public document and using a forged document after presenting a border treaty on Facebook that the CNRP said merely contained a mistranslation.

A month later, CNRP president Sam Rainsy and two assistants who worked on his Facebook page, Sathya Sambath and Ung Chung Leang, were sentenced to five years in prison as accomplices to an opposition senator who cited a false border treaty in a video criticising the government.

In January 2010, Rainsy was also sentenced to two years in prison and fined US$2,000 in absentia by Svay Rieng provincial court over a charge of racial incitement and destroying demarcation posts on the border with Vietnam.

The crackdown was sparked by criticism of a controversial border deal reached with Vietnam by Hun Sen in 2005. At the time, the prime minister said he would sue anyone who accused him of "selling territory".

