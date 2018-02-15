Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was hospitalised for a chest infection, has been discharged from hospital, his son Mukhriz Mahathir said on Thursday (Feb 15).



At around 5.10pm on Thursday, Mukhriz tweeted to say that his father was given the all-clear by his doctor to return home.

Berkat doa sahabat2 semua, @tunmahathir dibenarkan pulang oleh doktor beliau sebentar tadi. Alhamdulillah. Terima kasih kpd semua. pic.twitter.com/7WNbdqbDM3 — Mukhriz Mahathir (@MukhrizMahathir) February 15, 2018

Mahathir tweeted shortly after, thanking those who prayed for his health.

Saya ucap terima kasih kepada semua yang mendoakan kesihatan saya. Alhamdulillah.



Perjuangan belum selesai. https://t.co/0dySz0mRRe — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 15, 2018

"The struggle is not over yet," he added.

The 92-year-old was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur last Friday night for a chest infection following a bout of cough.

A medical doctor by training, Mahathir had previously undergone two coronary bypass surgeries, in 1989 and 2007.



Mahathir, who stepped down in 2003 after 22 years as prime minister, returned to the political fray in 2016 with his newly formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which joined the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition in 2017.

