Former Malaysian PM Mahathir 'doing fine' after being hospitalised for chest infection

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is in hospital for a chest infection, is responding to treatment and "doing fine", said his daughter Marina Mahathir on Sunday (Feb 11).

The 92-year-old was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night for a chest infection following a bout of cough.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia after the launch of Bersih's campaign against electoral fraud, Ms Marina said her father should probably be discharged "in a couple of days".



Former PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still in hospital but doing fine and should be out in a few days. Just needs time to rest and recover, says daughter Marina @netraKL. He thanks everyone for their well wishes. pic.twitter.com/Q8ojvp5v3V — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 11, 2018

"He’s responding to the treatment that doctors are giving him," she said. "But they want him in there, so that he keeps still," the 60-year-old added with a laugh.



"He'll be fine, he'll be back not to worry," said Ms Marina, adding that her father thanks everyone for their concern and good wishes.



Went to visit Dad this morning. He’s good, just needs some rest. He’ll be back to kick some butts again soon! pic.twitter.com/rK4Yt5s8Dp — Marina Mahathir (@netraKL) February 10, 2018

The hospital said on Friday that Dr Mahathir was being treated in the general ward "for treatment and observation".

He had had two coronary bypass surgeries previously, in 1989 and 2007.



Dr Mahathir, who stepped down in 2003 after 22 years as prime minister, returned to the political fray in 2016 with his newly formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which joined the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition in 2017.

