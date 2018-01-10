French President Macron downplays lack of big deals during China visit

French President Emmanuel Macron sought to downplay the lack of business mega-deals during his state visit to China, saying other countries had trumpeted big figures in the past that masked more modest realities.

BEIJING: French President Emmanuel Macron sought to downplay the lack of business mega-deals during his state visit to China, saying other countries had trumpeted big figures in the past that masked more modest realities.

"My philosophy is not to flaunt the nominal amounts of contracts," Macron told the French community in Beijing.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Stephen Coates)