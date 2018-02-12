Gas spill sparks highway inferno in China

BEIJING: A Chinese highway transformed into a raging inferno after an overturned tanker coated the road in liquefied natural gas, creating a potential deathtrap for unsuspecting motorists.

Dashcam footage from a passing car shows a blue sedan bursting into flames just moments after the driver pulled onto the shoulder behind the tanker truck.

As he pulls over, the entire length of road turns into a sea of flame, engulfing another car and incinerating trees and bushes edging the road.

He then dashes out of the car in a desperate bid to escape.

The dramatic footage was taken Sunday along a motorway in Hebei province, bordering Beijing.

The car filming the scene quickly reversed, trying to escape the surging flames.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the ensuing carnage, two people were seriously burned and another six sustained light injuries, according to local media reports.

The rig's drivers escaped injury.

The Beijing-Harbin Expressway, where the incident occurred, is a major thoroughfare for trucks carrying coal, LNG and other commodities, as well as motorists.

The scene occurred ahead of the beginning of Chinese New Year this week, when the country's roads are packed with people heading home to visit their families in what is often described as the world's largest human migration.