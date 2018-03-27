Grab may face legal action from Malaysia government if fare increases

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's government may take legal action against Grab should they increase fares following their acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asia business, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nancy Shukri.

“The government can take action against Grab if it is found to have raised the fares following the merger of Grab-Uber in Southeast Asia,” she said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 27).

The government can do so under the Competition Act 2010 to prevent monopolistic position and pacts by large enterprises in manipulating the price of goods and services.

Ms Nancy said she met Grab on Monday following news of the acquisition. The company has given assurance that fares will not be affected, she said.

On allegation that Uber employees were adversely affected by the merger exercise, Nancy said she was informed that their temporary lay-off was in place to allow Grab to formally re-employ suitable positions to the affected Uber employees.

According to the minister, Uber employees were currently placed on paid leave for the next three months with medical benefits as Grab find new roles for them.

There are 80 Uber employees in Malaysia. Uber has more than 500 employees across Southeast Asia.