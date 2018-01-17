Hong Kong air quality hits unhealthy levels

HONG KONG: Many areas in Hong Kong experienced heavy air pollution on Wednesday (Jan 17), local media reported.

Out of 16 air-quality monitoring stations, 14 stations showed a "high" to "very high" health risk during the early afternoon, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said.

By 3pm, all but two of the air quality monitoring stations showed readings between seven and 10 on the 11-tier Air Quality Health Index, the newspaper said.

Stations at Yuen Long, Mong Kok, Tuen Mun, Tung Chung, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan had readings of 10+ at around 5pm, a level which was considered a "serious" health risk, reported SCMP.

As of 10pm, two stations in Tsuen Wan and Tuan Mun were still experiencing serious air pollution.

The Environmental Protection Department said it detected higher-than-normal levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter across the territory.

An airstream was transporting pollutants to the territory and at the same time, light north-westerly winds were hindering their dispersal, it added.

Hong Kong's environmental authority warned the elderly and children to stay indoors.

For levels above "very high", children, the elderly and persons with existing heart or respiratory illnesses are advised to reduce or avoid outdoor activities.

SCMP reported that this warning came barely a day after official statistics revealed that people in Hong Kong endured nearly twice the number of days with unhealthy air in 2017 compared to the previous year.

Cloudier weather and rain forecast for the next few days would help lower pollution levels, according to the Environmental Protection Department.

