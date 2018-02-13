Hong Kong bus driver may face more serious charges over deadly crash

HONG KONG: Prosecutors said on Tuesday (Feb 13) they were seeking more serious charges against the bus driver involved in the deadly crash which killed 19 people and injured more than 60 others.

The driver of the double-decker bus, Chan Ho-ming, appeared at the Magistrates Court in Fanling on Tuesday, accused of dangerous driving leading to death.

According to local media, prosecutors said police had not finished interviewing more than 30 passengers and other eyewitnesses. They were also waiting for the analysis of the autopsy reports, wreckage examination and the vehicle’s tachograph or black box recorder.

They said that pending legal advice, Chan could face more serious charges.

Saturday’s crash was the second deadliest bus accident in recent years in the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city.

The court was told that Chan, who was denied bail, is suspected to have been driving at 70km/h down a slope when the bus toppled over at a bend in the road.

Bus company KMB said Chan was working part-time and in court, the 30-year-old declared his occupation as a cook.

Meanwhile, the annual Chinese New Year fireworks along Victoria Harbour scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled out of respect to the victims and their families.

Costing more than US$1 million, sponsors said part of the savings will be donated to the families.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has also ordered an independent inquiry into the accident and a review of franchised bus companies operating in the city.

Chan is due to appear back in court on Apr 10.