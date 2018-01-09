Hong Kong child murder: Couple flung 5-year-old girl onto ceiling

HONG KONG: A five-year-old girl who died on Saturday (Jan 6) after alleged abuse by her father and stepmother had been hurled in the air with such force that her head hit the ceiling, local reports said.

The details of the abuse were revealed when the girl’s father and stepmother appeared in a Hong Kong court on Tuesday to face murder charges, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

On Saturday, the girl was taken unconscious and covered in bruises to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was certified dead upon arrival.

Some of the bruises on her body were as wide as 10cm, and some of her older wounds were infected.

The girl’s father is a 26-year-old transport worker, while her 27-year-old stepmother is a housewife.

On Tuesday, the court prosecutor read out a statement that had been given to police by the girl’s two siblings – the man’s eight-year-old son with his ex-wife and the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, the SCMP reported.

The two children said the couple had "punished" the girl on Friday by hurling her in the air "a dozen times, causing her head to hit the ceiling", the prosecutor said.

The deceased girl and her brother were also assaulted almost daily, with their arms and legs beaten with canes, faces smacked with slippers, and chests poked with scissors, the prosecutor said.

The court also heard that the couple did not give the children adequate food or rest, and made them sleep on the floor of the living room.

The case has been adjourned until March 6 for further investigations. The defendants will remain in custody.