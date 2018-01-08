Hong Kong father, stepmother charged with murder after daughter dies

HONG KONG: The father and stepmother of a five-year-old girl who they allegedly abused were charged with murder on Monday (Jan 8).

The case came to light on Saturday when the girl was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital, unconscious and covered with bruises, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Some of the bruises on her body were as wide as 10cm, and some of her older wounds were infected.

The girl, surnamed Chan, was pronounced dead upon arrival, said the report.

Her father is a 26-year-old transport worker and her stepmother, a 27-year-old housewife. The were living in a flat with the girl and her siblings - an eight-year-old boy and a seven-year-old half-sister.



The girl's brother was also found with bruises and wounds on his body, and he was malnourished, said SCMP citing a source. The report added that he weighed 18kg when he was found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cane marks were among fresh and old injuries found all over his body," the source said, adding that other wounds on his body was probably caused by a pair of scissors and slippers.

The boy's condition is not life threatening, and is now receiving treatment in hospital, reported SCMP. The two siblings are now under the care of social workers.



The girl's step-grandmother has also been arrested for suspected child abuse, said police.

