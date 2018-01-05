Hong Kong lawmakers call for limit on homework for primary school pupils

HONG KONG: Lawmakers in Hong Kong on Friday (Jan 5) demanded a cap on the amount of homework assigned to primary school students, arguing that children were stressed and overworked.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that eleven legislators on the education panel called on the territory's Education Bureau to consider limiting the number of hours of homework for primary school students.

They also requested to restrict homework assigned on Friday to the same amount given on other days and to make at least one school break homework-free.

“Many pupils have to work three hours to finish their homework after school,” said Ann Chiang Lai-wan, chairman of the panel.

"It's so inhumane," she added.



The lawmakers also questioned Christine Choi Yuk-lin, the deputy education minister, over the lack of information available on the average homework load at Hong Kong primary schools.

SCMP reported that Choi could not answer when lawmakers asked her about the average time primary school students spent on their homework.

“Students’ health is our first principle,” was Choi's response. “We encourage schools to actively communicate with parents, and let students have a balanced life.”



The Education Bureau, in a paper submitted to the panel, reportedly said that it was "definitely unprofessional" to set a daily maximum to the amount of homework load as students had "different learning levels".

In response, lawmakers gave examples of other countries where homework load have been capped, reported SCMP.

"California has regulations on the maximum amount of homework for students in each grade," said one lawmaker for the education sector, who also cited France and Taiwan as countries with similar rules.

"Are these countries 'definitely unprofessional'?"

The lawmakers in the panel subsequently passed a motion to call on the Education Bureau to research on countries which have homework load limitations.

They also passed motions to reconsider capping the amount of homework given to primary school students and the number of hours students spend on their homework.

