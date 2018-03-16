Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing to retire

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing announced on Friday (Mar 16) that he was stepping down as chairman of his flagship company CK Hutchison, marking the end of an era for one of the world's most storied tycoons.

"I have decided to step down as Chairman of the Group and retire from the position of Executive Director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company," Li, 89, said in a statement.

Li, who is turning 90 in July this year, has finally concluded mounting speculation about his retirement as he is expected to hand over the reins to his eldest son Victor.

The billionaire added he would serve as "senior advisor" of the company.

When asked if he’d still be making important decisions as “senior advisor,” Li says he’s been working since 12, 78 years is quite enough. — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) March 16, 2018

Li, who ranks 23rd on Forbes' global rich list, will also retire from the chairmanship of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, the property group said in its earnings statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Li never gave a straight answer when asked about retirement at previous press conferences, but a sweeping revamp of his vast empire in 2015 was seen as a sign that he was paving the way for Victor to take over.

Li's retirement closes a chapter on his long legacy but analysts say investors and markets have been preparing for this inevitable day.

In an interview last year, Li said that he was not worried that his retirement would affect his companies' stock performances.



SCHOOL DROPOUT AT 15

Born on Jul 29, 1928 in the Guangdong province in mainland China, Li moved to the former British colony in his early twenties to turn a plastics company into a major conglomerate called Cheung Kong Holdings.



For the one last time.... pic.twitter.com/GuMnBZ0UhL — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) March 16, 2018

Li was one of the most influential entrepreneurs and his company includes a diverse range of industries including transportation, real estate, financial services, retail and utilities.



As well as a businessman, he is a generous philanthropists donating more than US$2.6 billion with a reputation for having a low profile.

He was forced to drop out of school at the age of 15 to support his family.

By 22, he opened his first factory which rocketed to success. His rags-to-riches story has inspired many entrepreneurs in Hong Kong, and his business prowess earned him his nickname, "Superman".

He was one of the first major investors in Facebook and is now known for his investment in disruptive technology.

He has been offloading major property investments in China after investing heavily there in the 1990s, in a move seen as part of a quest for stability for his vast empire and a sign of diminishing confidence as China's formerly stratospheric growth rates cool.

'EVERYONE HAS A GOAL'

He has also sought to trim his Hong Kong assets and his CK Asset Holdings sold its stake in the Center skyscraper - one of the jewels in the crown of his property portfolio in the city - in November for a record HK$40.2 billon. Analysts said the deal showed CK Asset's move to diversify out of real estate as it expands into infrastructure and energy.

A shareholder who bought CK shares in 1972 and reinvested dividends would have had 5000x return today. — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) March 16, 2018

Li's firms have operations in Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Portugal, and according to Forbes his companies employ 310,000 people in more than 50 countries.

But his diversification away from the mainland irked Chinese critics.

"He is worthy of the nickname 'Superman,' but he may not be suitable as a bellwether for the future," The Global Times, a newspaper close to China's ruling communist party, said in 2015.

"Li's investment is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge size of the Chinese economy," it said.



Three years ago Li announced a sweeping re-arrangement of his vast business empire which was expected to pave the way for him to hand over the reins to his eldest son Victor.

The re-structure combined assets from multiple sectors under two new listed companies.

After the announcement of the revamp, when asked if he was preparing to pass the baton to his son, a lively Li said he would have to retire some day.

"The tracks have been laid down, everyone has a goal, it's a good thing for the company's foundation," he said.