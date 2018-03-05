Hong Kong toddler dies after choking on grape

A two-year-old girl died after choking on a grape at home in Hong Kong on Sunday night (Mar 4), according to a report by public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK).

In the report on Monday, RTHK said paramedics arrived at the girl's home in Tsing Yi at about 8.30pm and found her already unconscious.

She was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This is the second such tragedy reported in Hong Kong in two months. In January, an eight-year-old student collapsed at her school playground after choking on a cuttlefish ball she had bought in school.

The Standard newspaper reported that the girl was rushing to swallow the food after the bell rang for students to return to class.

A teacher administered first aid and an ambulance was called. The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition, suffering from a lack of oxygen to her brain. She died after 26 days in hospital, according to the report.

