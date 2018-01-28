Hotels' headscarf ban: Amendments to Malaysia's employment laws to be tabled in parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is moving to address discrimination in workplaces that ban female staff from wearing headscarves in the hotel industry, with proposed amendments to its employment laws expected to be tabled at the next parliament sitting from Mar 5 to Apr 5.

The ban imposed by some Malaysian hotels on their Muslim frontline staff sparked an uproar in the country in November 2017, following complaints from a non-governmental organisation.



Human Resources Minister Richard Riot Jaem said the ministry was pursuing a tripartite discussion involving employers, employees and the government to refine the proposed amendments.

“The Human Resources Ministry takes a serious view of the alleged discrimination issues at several hotels in the country,” he said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 27).

He said the ministry’s checks at 88 hotels in Peninsular Malaysia from December 2017 to Jan 26 found 13 of them adopting "standard grooming", which prohibited female workers, especially frontline staff and those attached to the food and beverages outlets, from wearing headscarves.

“The Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia has advised 13 hotels to take corrective action and stop the no-headscarf policy,” added Riot.

He said the Malaysian Association of Hotels had given its commitment to urge its members not to adopt any policy that prohibited the use of headscarves among women at the workplace.

