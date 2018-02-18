Hundreds rescued, five hours after Langkawi cable car disruption

LANGKAWI: Hundreds of visitors who were trapped in cable cars or stranded on top of a hill in Langkawi have been rescued, about five hours after a cable car service there was disrupted by a system fault on Sunday afternoon (Feb 18).

Langkawi Development Authority chief executive officer Azizan Noordin said tourists were stranded inside the cable cars when the Langkawi SkyCab failed at 5.48pm.



Eighty-nine of those trapped in the gondolas arrived at a base station at the foot of Machincang mountain at around 9.30pm.

"Another three cable cars carrying 18 tourists are on their way down after being stuck for about four hours between the middle station and the base station," he told Bernama.

stranded at Gunung Machinchang Langkawi cable car since 5.30pm lmao.. worst experience ever #langkawi pic.twitter.com/kGiYNUddZi — Pricillia (@pricilliayoong_) February 18, 2018

“A 12-man technical team accompanied by two fire and rescue department personnel is already up at the middle station to replace a faulty bearing in the system, which (was) the cause of the breakdown,” he added.

Malaysia’s fire department said it was informed about the incident at 6.53pm and a rescue team arrived at the location at 7.06pm.

Langkawi Cable Car is one of the attractions on the island, where visitors get a panoramic view at 706 metres above sea level.



Langkawi Cable Car stuck, tak turun tak naik hampir 1 jam. pic.twitter.com/xjiMaveOWZ — Rusty Blade (@PisauKarat) February 18, 2018



