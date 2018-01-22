Hunt for man seen molesting girl at funfair in Malaysia viral video: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police said on Monday (Jan 22) they were looking for a man who was caught on video molesting a young girl at a carnival in Kedah.

The suspect was seen in the widely circulated video cradling the girl on his lap and kissing her. He was also fondling her chest from underneath her dress.

Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Saifi Abdul Hamid, told the New Straits Times that the authorities received two reports of the incident on Monday.

One of the reports was filed by the victim's mother, who told police the suspect was a family friend who had gone to their house on Saturday night. He asked if he could bring the seven-year-old girl out for some food and brought her back to her home two hours later.

Citing Saifi, the report said the woman confronted the man after watching the video on Facebook on Sunday. New Straits Times said she confronted him and he apologised before running away.



The girl has been taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital for a medical examination.

