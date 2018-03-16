Indian regional party pulls out of PM Modi's coalition - sources

A regional political party on Friday pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition government in a row over financial assistance to a southern state the regional group governs, two sources said.

NEW DELHI: A regional political party on Friday pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition government in a row over financial assistance to a southern state the regional group governs, two sources said.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has withdrawn support from the ruling coalition," said a senior official of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

The TDP has 16 members in the parliament, but Modi's coalition remains in majority.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)