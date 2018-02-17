Indonesia mulls ban on sending maids to Malaysia: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesia is looking to revisit a moratorium on sending its domestic workers to Malaysia following the death of a maid in Penang who was allegedly abused by her employers.

Adelina Lisao, 21, died in a hospital after she was rescued and found with severe injuries to her head and face, along with infected wounds on her hands and legs.

Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana said the proposal had the blessing of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, who discussed the issue with Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during a meeting last year, reported The Jakarta Post on Saturday (Feb 17).



Rusdi added that he had previously talked to President Widodo about a possible moratorium.

With the aim of mending diplomatic ties between the two countries, Rusdi said he had also proposed to restructure the employment administration process.

“A moratorium is important so we can restructure our TKI (migrant workers) employment system to prevent cases such as Adelina’s from happening again,” Rusdi said, referring to migrant workers in the informal sector.



“In order to promote cooperation, what happened to Adelina should not happen again,” he added, as reported by The Jakarta Post.



According to Indonesian authorities, employment recruiters had forged documents to send Adelina to Malaysia in 2015.



Relations between Malaysia and Indonesia have been strained with repeated cases involving migrant workers.

In December 2016, a 19-year-old Indonesian maid was attacked by her Malaysian employee with a kitchen knife and a metal mop.



MALAYSIA HOPES INDONESIA WILL NOT CEASE SENDING MAIDS

Meanwhile Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said such drastic action by the neighbouring country would only be detrimental for both countries.

"We express deep regret if the media report about Indonesia intending to stop sending its domestic workers to the country due to the isolated maid abuse case is true," he said.



Zahid said he would meet Indonesian Manpower and Transmigration Minister Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri in the near future to negotiate and find the best possible solution to the issue.



He added that his ministry will work with the Human Resource Ministry to continue monitoring complaints on maid abuse in the country.

"We will look back at the agreement between the employer and the employee, if there are flaws in the regulations, we will do a review including on the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)," he added.

