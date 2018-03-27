Indonesia's Go-Jek to announce first Southeast Asia expansion in week: Internal memo

JAKARTA: Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is set to announce its first expansion to another country in Southeast Asia in the "next few weeks", according to an internal company email reviewed by Reuters.

Go-Jek also plans to expand to three other Southeast Asian countries by the middle of this year, the email quoting Go-Jek Chief Executive Nadiem Makarim said.

News of the plans come after Uber Technologies agreed this week to sell its Southeast Asian business to regional rival Grab.

Go-Jek's Makarim described this deal as a "great opportunity" because "fewer players means a smoother path to continued and deepened market leadership.

