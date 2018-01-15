Indonesia's Golkar Party appoints new parliamentary speaker amid graft probe

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Golkar Party has appointed Bambang Soesatyo as parliamentary speaker, after the previous speaker was indicted in a US$170 million corruption scandal late last year, the party's secretary general Muhammad Sarmuji said on Monday.

Golkar, which is a member of President Joko Widodo's ruling coalition, has come under pressure to elect a speaker to clean up the party's image and improve the standing of parliament, long regarded by Indonesians as riddled with entrenched corruption.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)