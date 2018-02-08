Indonesia to help Myanmar deal with terrorism

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Security, Law and Political Affairs Wiranto said Jakarta will help Myanmar in coping with the possible emergence of terrorism in that country, Antara news agency reported on Wednesday (Feb 7)

Myanmar has voiced concern over the threat of Islamic State-linked militants slipping into the country alongside the return of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh, Wiranto said.

"We want to help by sharing our knowledge and experience to prevent terrorists from establishing new bases in the region," he said on Wednesday.

Wiranto added that with IS getting weaker and losing ground in the Philippines, it was highly possible that they would look elsewhere in the region to set up base.



That possibility has prompted the government of Myanmar to take precautionary steps to be more on guard against the militant threat.

Myanmar, therefore, wants to learn from the experience of Indonesia, which has worked with other countries to combat radicalism and terrorism, Antara cited Wiranto as saying.

“It is impossible for one country alone to overcome terrorism; countries have to cooperate, as terrorism has no borders and is not bound by regulations," he said.

"Sometime this month, Myanmar will send a military team to Indonesia to discuss ways of overcoming possible terrorism."

Myanmar has agreed on the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who were earlier forced to leave their villages in Rakhine following communal conflict between the Buddhist majority and the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.