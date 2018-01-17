Indonesian mother suspected of killing newborn baby at restaurant

JAKARTA: A 21-year-old domestic worker in Indonesia is suspected of killing her baby in a restaurant, just minutes after giving birth to the newborn.

Local news outlet Kompas.com said the incident happened last Saturday (Jan 13) in the kitchen of a restaurant in the Pondok Aren district, at the outskirts of Jakarta.

According to the police, the woman experienced contractions and gave birth in the kitchen.

After delivering the baby, she took a knife to cut the umbilical cord and proceeded to kill the baby with the knife as well, reported Kompas.com.

“The perpetrator allegedly committed violence against a minor, leading to its death,” said Jakarta Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono.

Mr Argo said the woman had placed the baby's body in a bag before dumping it into a trash can.

A witness found the woman bleeding in the kitchen, local reports said. When she taken to the hospital by the restaurant owner, a doctor said she had just given birth and needed to undergo surgery.

She was arrested the next day at the hospital, reported Kompas.com.

"We will conduct a DNA test to make sure the baby is hers," Mr Argo said.