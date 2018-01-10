Infant found with bleeding in brain, Hong Kong police suspect child abuse: Report

HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong are investigating a suspected case of child abuse, after an eight-month-old boy was admitted to hospital with bleeding in the brain.

The case came to light on Wednesday (Jan 10), after hospital staff informed the police.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the boy's foster family took the infant to Princess Margaret Hospital last Friday because he had been vomiting.



A blood clot was found in the boy's brain, according to the report, which quoted a police source. He added that it was possible the boy suffered bleeding in the brain after being badly shaken.

Police said no one has been arrested. The infant, who has been living with the foster family since November, is in stable condition, SCMP reported.



This is the latest in a series of suspected child abuse or neglect cases that have come to light in Hong Kong recently.

On Monday, a couple was charged with murder after a five-year-old girl died. Her father and stepmother allegedly hurled her in the air, causing her head to hit the ceiling, according to statements given to the police by the girl's brother and stepsister.



She was rushed to hospital unconscious and covered with bruises.



In December, a 48-year-old man was jailed six months by a Hong Kong court for abandoning his disabled son in Singapore in 2014.

Passers-by found the boy, then 11 years old, wandering near Marina Promenade and called the police. The man was arrested within days after Singapore police sought help from Hong Kong police.

