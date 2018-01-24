iPhone battery explodes in China after man bites it

TAIPEI: A man looking for a replacement battery for his iPhone in China got a nasty shock when it exploded after he bit it, Taiwan News reported on Tuesday (Jan 23).

Footage of the incident, said to have taken place on Friday, went viral on social media.

CCTV footage from the unspecified electronics store showed the man giving the battery a good gnaw before it exploded in a burst of flames.

A video of the unusual incident was posted on the Chinese video sharing site Miaopai on Saturday and has since been viewed more than 4.4 million times.

Taiwan News said that no one was injured by the explosion, but that many others in the store were startled.

It is unclear why the man decided to chew on the battery. Several news reports have speculated that he may have been trying to verify the battery’s authenticity.

