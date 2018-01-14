Iranian oil tanker in danger of capsizing 'at any time' - Chinese state TV

A stricken Iranian oil tanker that had drifted into Japan's exclusive economic zone "suddenly ignited" at noon (0400 GMT), and was in danger of capsizing "at any time", Chinese state television said on Sunday.

The tanker has been adrift and on fire for more than a week following a collision with another vessel in the East China Sea.

