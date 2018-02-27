IRVINS Salted Egg opens store in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Local brand IRVINS Salted Egg, which is popular with both Singaporeans and Hong Kong tourists, have taken their famous potato chip and fish skin snacks to Hong Kong.

The company opened its first pop-up store in Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Tuesday (Feb 27), it said in a Facebook post.

The store aims to "meet the expected huge demand in Hong Kong", the head of the Hong Kong branch Jeslin Low added in a statement released by the Hong Kong government.

"As many of our customers are also based in Hong Kong, expanding to the city is in line with our vision to deliver our salted egg snacks and delightful customer experience.

"That motivated us to build our own team in Hong Kong and deliver the same retail experience as in Singapore," said Ms Low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brand also hopes to use Hong Kong to launch their snacks within the region.

"Hong Kong has a robust economy with a high number of international and mainland Chinese visitors," Hong Kong's associate director-general of investment promotion Dr Jimmy Chiang was cited as saying in the press release, as he offered reasons to support why Hong Kong is an ideal choice for IRVINS.

According to the brand's Facebook page, the Hong Kong team will be built from the "ground up".

"Hong Kong is a very business-friendly city and we find the incorporation and opening process here very smooth. These really support our vision and passion to serve our customers here," added Ms Low.