'It's not me': Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei denies sex tape rumours

Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei denied on Monday (Feb 12) that he was involved in a sex tape that has since gone viral on social media, reported the New Straits Times (NST).



“This is ridiculous, take one look at the video and you know it’s not me,” said Lee, as quoted by NST.



Lee added that the rumours could be a ploy to see him fail, especially as his biopic Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend is premiering next month.

He said he had "laughed it off" initially, but decided to lodge a police report on Tuesday because it was "getting out of hand".

"I'll lodge a police report. I want to clear my name and I want the police to get the culprit behind this," The Star reported the three-time Olympic silver medallist as saying.



"There will always be people who are not happy with your success, and this is how they try to bring you down. I am not bothered, but sometimes it does get to you," Lee told NST.



Lee is married to former badminton player Wong Mew Choo and they have two children.