Japan company to build world's tallest wooden skyscraper

SINGAPORE: Japanese company Sumitomo Forestry plans to build the world's tallest wooden skyscraper to mark its 350th anniversary in 2041.

Called the W350, the 350-metre-tall tower will be made up of 10 per cent steel, said the company in a news release. The rest will comprise 185,000 cubic metres of timber.

The "braced tube structure" will have diagonal steel vibration-control braces to "prevent deformation of the building due to lateral forces such as earthquakes and wind", according to the news release.

The 70-storey building may house offices, shops and hotels, as well as about 8,000 homes. There will also be balconies and greenery on every level.

"The interior structure is made of a pure wood, producing a calm space that exudes the warmth and gentleness of wood," said Sumitomo.

A render of the W350's interior. (Photo: Sumitomo Forestry)

Construction of the W350 is expected to cost 600 billion yen (S$7.4 billion) - almost double that of a conventional high-rise building.

Sumitomo said the aim of the W350 - designed in collaboration with Nikken Sekkei - is to "create environmentally friendly and timber-utilising cities that become forests through increased use of wooden architecture".

"The devastation of domestic forests due to insufficient maintenance is becoming a problem. Increased timber demand will promote replanting and contribute to the revitalisation of forestry," the company added.