Japan finance minister to skip G20, attend parliamentary debate on controversial land sale - source

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will not go to the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in Buenos Aires next week but instead attend a parliamentary debate on Monday on the altering of land sale documents in a suspected favouritism scandal, a ruling party source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

