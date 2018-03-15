Japan finance minister to skip G20, attend parliamentary debate on controversial land sale - source
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will not go to the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in Buenos Aires next week but instead attend a parliamentary debate on Monday on the altering of land sale documents in a suspected favouritism scandal, a ruling party source told Reuters.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Michael Perry)