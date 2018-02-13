Japan PM Abe - Confirmed with Moon need for maximum pressure on North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed that it was necessary to keep up maximum pressure on North Korea.

Abe also said he confirmed with Moon that the two countries' agreement on 'comfort women' was final.

"We confirmed that the agreement on the 'comfort women' is final and irreversible," Abe, who met Moon on the sidelines of the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony, told parliament.

