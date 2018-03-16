Japan PM Abe's support rate falls to 39% amid scandal doubts

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support rate fell 9.4 points to 39.3 per cent in a survey by Jiji news agency released on Friday (Mar 16), as suspicions swirl over a suspected cronyism scandal and possible cover-up.

That was below the 40.4 percent who do not support Abe.

Abe and his finance minister, Taro Aso, 77, have been under fire since the finance ministry admitted on Mar 12 that it had altered records relating to a discount sale of state-owned land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which had ties to Abe's wife, Akie.

Abe and Aso have both denied wrongdoing.

But opposition parties are calling for Aso to resign, while the affair could dash Abe's hopes of winning a third three-year term as head of his Liberal Democratic Party in a September party leadership election.

