TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to visit the United States April 17-20 for talks with President Donald Trump, he said on Monday.

Abe said he would ask Trump to bring up the issue of past North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens, during the U.S. president's expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

