Japan protests to China over submarine near disputed islands

Japan protested to China on Friday after a foreign submarine in waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea was confirmed to be Chinese, calling it a unilateral action and a "serious escalation" that raised bilateral tensions.

TOKYO: Japan protested to China on Friday after a foreign submarine in waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea was confirmed to be Chinese, calling it a unilateral action and a "serious escalation" that raised bilateral tensions.

The submarine was first detected on Thursday in waters contiguous to Japan's territory around the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, but was finally identified on Friday, the Defence Ministry said, a day after Japan lodged a protest with China over the presence of a frigate in the same area.

Neither entered what Japan considers its territorial waters.

Japan and China have long been at loggerheads over the tiny, uninhabited islands. They are controlled by Japan but claimed also by China.

"The presence of the submarine in Japan's contiguous waters, along with that of the frigate, has unilaterally raised tensions. We are deeply concerned," Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinzuke Sugiyama telephoned China's ambassador to Japan, Cheng Yonghua, to lodge a strong protest and demand measures be taken to prevent a repeat, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China routinely rejects Japanese criticism of such patrols, saying its ships have every right to operate in what China calls its territorial waters.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)